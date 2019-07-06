Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 6, 2019 10:23 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 32 16 .667
St. Paul 30 16 .652 1
Winnipeg 26 19 .578
Chicago 22 22 .500 8
Gary Southshore 20 24 .455 10
Milwaukee 19 28 .404 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 25 21 .543
Kansas City 23 22 .511
Sioux Falls 23 23 .500 2
Sioux City 23 24 .489
Lincoln 22 25 .468
Texas 10 35 .222 14½

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Milwaukee 6

Sioux Falls 8, Sioux City 4

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

