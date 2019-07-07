|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|St. Paul
|30
|17
|.638
|1½
|Winnipeg
|27
|19
|.587
|4
|Chicago
|23
|22
|.511
|7½
|Gary Southshore
|21
|24
|.467
|9½
|Milwaukee
|19
|28
|.404
|12½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|25
|22
|.532
|—
|Kansas City
|24
|22
|.522
|½
|Sioux Falls
|23
|23
|.500
|1½
|Sioux City
|23
|24
|.489
|2
|Lincoln
|22
|26
|.458
|3½
|Texas
|10
|36
|.217
|14½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Milwaukee 6
Winnipeg 7, St. Paul 6
Sioux Falls 8, Sioux City 4
Kansas City 6, Lincoln 0
Gary Southshore 7, Cleburne 5
Chicago 13, Texas 3
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
