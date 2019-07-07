Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 7, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 32 17 .653
St. Paul 31 17 .646 ½
Winnipeg 27 20 .574 4
Chicago 23 22 .511 7
Gary Southshore 21 24 .467 9
Milwaukee 20 28 .417 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 25 22 .532
Kansas City 25 22 .532
Sioux City 24 24 .500
Sioux Falls 23 24 .489 2
Lincoln 22 27 .449 4
Texas 10 36 .217 14½

___

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Fargo-Moorhead 1, 10 innings

Sioux City 10, Sioux Falls 5

St. Paul 3, Winnipeg 2

Kansas City 3, Lincoln 0

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 12:35 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

