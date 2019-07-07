|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|St. Paul
|31
|17
|.646
|½
|Winnipeg
|27
|20
|.574
|4
|Chicago
|23
|22
|.511
|7
|Gary Southshore
|21
|25
|.457
|9½
|Milwaukee
|20
|28
|.417
|11½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Kansas City
|25
|22
|.532
|½
|Sioux City
|24
|24
|.500
|2
|Sioux Falls
|23
|24
|.489
|2½
|Lincoln
|22
|27
|.449
|4½
|Texas
|10
|36
|.217
|15
___
Milwaukee 3, Fargo-Moorhead 1, 10 innings
Sioux City 10, Sioux Falls 5
St. Paul 3, Winnipeg 2
Kansas City 3, Lincoln 0
Chicago 9, Texas 1
Cleburne 1, Gary Southshore 0
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 12:35 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
