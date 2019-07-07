Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 7, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 32 17 .653
St. Paul 31 17 .646 ½
Winnipeg 27 20 .574 4
Chicago 24 22 .522
Gary Southshore 21 25 .457
Milwaukee 20 28 .417 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 26 22 .542
Kansas City 25 22 .532 ½
Sioux City 24 24 .500 2
Sioux Falls 23 24 .489
Lincoln 22 27 .449
Texas 10 37 .213 15½

___

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Fargo-Moorhead 1, 10 innings

Sioux City 10, Sioux Falls 5

St. Paul 3, Winnipeg 2

Advertisement

Kansas City 3, Lincoln 0

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Chicago 9, Texas 1

Cleburne 1, Gary Southshore 0

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 12:35 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.