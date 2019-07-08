|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|St. Paul
|31
|17
|.646
|½
|Winnipeg
|27
|20
|.574
|4
|Chicago
|24
|22
|.522
|6½
|Gary Southshore
|21
|25
|.457
|9½
|Milwaukee
|20
|28
|.417
|11½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Kansas City
|25
|22
|.532
|½
|Sioux City
|24
|24
|.500
|2
|Sioux Falls
|23
|24
|.489
|2½
|Lincoln
|22
|27
|.449
|4½
|Texas
|10
|37
|.213
|15½
___
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 12:35 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 9:05 p.m.
