American Association

July 8, 2019 5:36 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 32 17 .653
St. Paul 31 17 .646 ½
Winnipeg 27 20 .574 4
Chicago 24 22 .522
Gary Southshore 21 25 .457
Milwaukee 20 28 .417 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 26 22 .542
Kansas City 25 22 .532 ½
Sioux City 24 24 .500 2
Sioux Falls 23 24 .489
Lincoln 22 27 .449
Texas 10 37 .213 15½

___

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 12:35 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 9:05 p.m.

