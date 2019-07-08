At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 32 17 .653 — St. Paul 31 17 .646 ½ Winnipeg 27 20 .574 4 Chicago 24 22 .522 6½ Gary Southshore 21 25 .457 9½ Milwaukee 20 28 .417 11½ South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 26 22 .542 — Kansas City 25 22 .532 ½ Sioux City 24 24 .500 2 Sioux Falls 23 24 .489 2½ Lincoln 22 27 .449 4½ Texas 10 37 .213 15½

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 12:35 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 9:05 p.m.

