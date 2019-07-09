|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|St. Paul
|31
|18
|.633
|1
|Winnipeg
|28
|20
|.583
|3½
|Chicago
|25
|22
|.532
|6
|Gary Southshore
|21
|26
|.447
|10
|Milwaukee
|20
|28
|.417
|11½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Kansas City
|25
|22
|.532
|½
|Sioux City
|24
|24
|.500
|2
|Sioux Falls
|24
|24
|.500
|2
|Lincoln
|22
|27
|.449
|4½
|Texas
|10
|38
|.208
|16
___
Chicago 10, Gary Southshore 0
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, Game 2, TBD
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 1, 7 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.