American Association

July 9, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 32 17 .653
St. Paul 31 18 .633 1
Winnipeg 28 20 .583
Chicago 25 22 .532 6
Gary Southshore 21 26 .447 10
Milwaukee 20 28 .417 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 26 22 .542
Kansas City 25 22 .532 ½
Sioux City 24 24 .500 2
Sioux Falls 24 24 .500 2
Lincoln 22 27 .449
Texas 10 38 .208 16

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 10, Gary Southshore 0

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, Game 2, TBD

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

