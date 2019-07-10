At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 32 17 .653 — St. Paul 32 18 .640 ½ Winnipeg 28 21 .571 4 Chicago 25 22 .532 6 Gary Southshore 21 26 .447 10 Milwaukee 20 29 .408 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 27 22 .551 — Kansas City 25 23 .521 1½ Sioux Falls 25 24 .510 2 Sioux City 24 24 .500 2½ Lincoln 23 27 .460 4½ Texas 10 39 .204 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 10, Gary Southshore 0

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Sioux Falls 12, Texas 1

Advertisement

Lincoln 9, Winnipeg 2

St. Paul 10, Kansas City 5

Cleburne 9, Milwaukee 1

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, Game 2, TBD

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.