American Association

July 10, 2019 1:03 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 32 17 .653
St. Paul 32 18 .640 ½
Winnipeg 28 21 .571 4
Chicago 25 22 .532 6
Gary Southshore 21 26 .447 10
Milwaukee 20 29 .408 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 27 22 .551
Kansas City 25 23 .521
Sioux Falls 25 24 .510 2
Sioux City 24 24 .500
Lincoln 23 27 .460
Texas 10 39 .204 17

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 10, Gary Southshore 0

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Sioux Falls 12, Texas 1

Lincoln 9, Winnipeg 2

St. Paul 10, Kansas City 5

Cleburne 9, Milwaukee 1

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, Game 2, TBD

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

