|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|St. Paul
|32
|18
|.640
|½
|Winnipeg
|28
|21
|.571
|4
|Chicago
|25
|22
|.532
|6
|Gary Southshore
|21
|26
|.447
|10
|Milwaukee
|20
|29
|.408
|12
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|Kansas City
|25
|23
|.521
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|25
|24
|.510
|2
|Sioux City
|24
|24
|.500
|2½
|Lincoln
|23
|27
|.460
|4½
|Texas
|10
|39
|.204
|17
___
Gary Southshore at Chicago, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, Game 2, TBD
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 1, 7 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
