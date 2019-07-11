Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 11, 2019 2:28 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 33 18 .647
Fargo-Moorhead 33 18 .647
Winnipeg 28 22 .560
Chicago 27 22 .551 5
Gary Southshore 21 28 .429 11
Milwaukee 21 29 .420 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 27 23 .540
Sioux Falls 26 24 .520 1
Kansas City 25 24 .510
Sioux City 25 25 .500 2
Lincoln 24 27 .471
Texas 10 40 .200 17

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 8, Gary Southshore 7, 7 innings

Chicago 8, Gary Southshore 2, 7 innings

Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux City 5, 7 innings

Sioux City 5, Fargo-Moorhead 3, 7 innings

St. Paul 7, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 4, Cleburne 3

Lincoln 6, Winnipeg 0

Sioux Falls 9, Texas 8

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

