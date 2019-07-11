|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|Winnipeg
|28
|22
|.560
|4½
|Chicago
|27
|22
|.551
|5
|Gary Southshore
|21
|28
|.429
|11
|Milwaukee
|21
|29
|.420
|11½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|27
|23
|.540
|—
|Sioux Falls
|26
|24
|.520
|1
|Kansas City
|25
|24
|.510
|1½
|Sioux City
|25
|25
|.500
|2
|Lincoln
|24
|27
|.471
|3½
|Texas
|10
|40
|.200
|17
___
Chicago 8, Gary Southshore 7, 7 innings
Chicago 8, Gary Southshore 2, 7 innings
Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux City 5, 7 innings
Sioux City 5, Fargo-Moorhead 3, 7 innings
St. Paul 7, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 4, Cleburne 3
Lincoln 6, Winnipeg 0
Sioux Falls 9, Texas 8
Cleburne at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.