American Association

July 11, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 34 18 .654
St. Paul 33 18 .647 ½
Winnipeg 28 22 .560 5
Chicago 27 22 .551
Gary Southshore 21 28 .429 11½
Milwaukee 21 30 .412 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 28 23 .549
Sioux Falls 26 24 .520
Kansas City 25 24 .510 2
Sioux City 25 26 .490 3
Lincoln 24 27 .471 4
Texas 10 40 .200 17½

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne 7, Milwaukee 6

Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux City 4

Chicago 5, Gary Southshore 2

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

