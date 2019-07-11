At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 34 18 .654 — St. Paul 33 18 .647 ½ Chicago 28 22 .560 5 Winnipeg 28 23 .549 5½ Gary Southshore 21 29 .420 12 Milwaukee 21 30 .412 12½ South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 28 23 .549 — Sioux Falls 27 24 .529 1 Kansas City 25 24 .510 2 Sioux City 25 26 .490 3 Lincoln 25 27 .481 3½ Texas 10 41 .196 18

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne 7, Milwaukee 6

Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux City 4

Chicago 5, Gary Southshore 2

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls 6, Texas 4

Lincoln 3, Winnipeg 2

Friday’s Games

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

