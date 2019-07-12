|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|St. Paul
|33
|19
|.635
|1
|Chicago
|28
|22
|.560
|5
|Winnipeg
|28
|23
|.549
|5½
|Gary Southshore
|21
|29
|.420
|12
|Milwaukee
|21
|30
|.412
|12½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|28
|23
|.549
|—
|Sioux Falls
|27
|24
|.529
|1
|Kansas City
|26
|24
|.520
|1½
|Sioux City
|25
|26
|.490
|3
|Lincoln
|25
|27
|.481
|3½
|Texas
|10
|41
|.196
|18
___
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
