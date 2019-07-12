Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 12, 2019 11:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 34 18 .654
St. Paul 33 19 .635 1
Chicago 29 22 .569
Winnipeg 28 23 .549
Milwaukee 22 30 .423 12
Gary Southshore 21 29 .420 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 28 23 .549
Kansas City 26 24 .520
Sioux Falls 27 25 .519
Sioux City 25 27 .481
Lincoln 25 27 .481
Texas 10 41 .196 18

___

Friday’s Games

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago 4, Sioux Falls 3

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee 7, Sioux City 3

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

