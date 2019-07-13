At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 35 19 .648 — St. Paul 34 19 .642 ½ Chicago 29 22 .569 4½ Winnipeg 28 24 .538 6 Milwaukee 22 30 .423 12 Gary Southshore 21 30 .412 12½ South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 29 23 .558 — Kansas City 27 24 .529 1½ Sioux Falls 27 25 .519 2 Sioux City 26 27 .491 3½ Lincoln 25 28 .472 4½ Texas 10 42 .192 19

___

Friday’s Games

St. Paul 10, Winnipeg 9

Fargo-Moorhead 10, Lincoln 5

Chicago 4, Sioux Falls 3

Advertisement

Kansas City 8, Texas 2

Milwaukee 7, Sioux City 3

Cleburne 13, Gary Southshore 2

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.