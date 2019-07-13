|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|St. Paul
|34
|19
|.642
|½
|Chicago
|29
|22
|.569
|4½
|Winnipeg
|28
|24
|.538
|6
|Milwaukee
|22
|30
|.423
|12
|Gary Southshore
|21
|30
|.412
|12½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|Kansas City
|27
|24
|.529
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|27
|25
|.519
|2
|Sioux City
|26
|27
|.491
|3½
|Lincoln
|25
|28
|.472
|4½
|Texas
|10
|42
|.192
|19
___
St. Paul 10, Winnipeg 9
Fargo-Moorhead 10, Lincoln 5
Chicago 4, Sioux Falls 3
Kansas City 8, Texas 2
Milwaukee 7, Sioux City 3
Cleburne 13, Gary Southshore 2
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
