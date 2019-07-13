Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 13, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 36 19 .655
St. Paul 34 19 .642 1
Chicago 29 22 .569 5
Winnipeg 28 24 .538
Milwaukee 22 30 .423 12½
Gary Southshore 21 30 .412 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 29 23 .558
Kansas City 27 24 .529
Sioux Falls 27 25 .519 2
Sioux City 26 27 .491
Lincoln 25 29 .463 5
Texas 10 42 .192 19

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Lincoln 3

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

