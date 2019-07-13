Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 13, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 36 19 .655
St. Paul 34 19 .642 1
Chicago 30 22 .577
Winnipeg 28 24 .538
Milwaukee 22 31 .415 13
Gary Southshore 21 30 .412 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 29 23 .558
Kansas City 27 24 .529
Sioux Falls 27 26 .509
Sioux City 27 27 .500 3
Lincoln 25 29 .463 5
Texas 10 42 .192 19

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Lincoln 3

Chicago 4, Sioux Falls 3

Sioux City 12, Milwaukee 1

Advertisement

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.