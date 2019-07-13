At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 36 19 .655 — St. Paul 34 20 .630 1½ Chicago 30 22 .577 4½ Winnipeg 29 24 .547 6 Gary Southshore 22 30 .423 12½ Milwaukee 22 31 .415 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 29 24 .547 — Kansas City 27 25 .519 1½ Sioux Falls 27 26 .509 2 Sioux City 27 27 .500 2½ Lincoln 25 29 .463 4½ Texas 11 42 .208 18

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Lincoln 3

Chicago 4, Sioux Falls 3

Sioux City 12, Milwaukee 1

Gary Southshore 7, Cleburne 0

Winnipeg 15, St. Paul 1

Texas 5, Kansas City 3

Sunday’s Games

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

