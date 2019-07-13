Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 13, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 36 19 .655
St. Paul 34 20 .630
Chicago 30 22 .577
Winnipeg 29 24 .547 6
Gary Southshore 22 30 .423 12½
Milwaukee 22 31 .415 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 29 24 .547
Kansas City 27 25 .519
Sioux Falls 27 26 .509 2
Sioux City 27 27 .500
Lincoln 25 29 .463
Texas 11 42 .208 18

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Lincoln 3

Chicago 4, Sioux Falls 3

Sioux City 12, Milwaukee 1

Advertisement

Gary Southshore 7, Cleburne 0

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Winnipeg 15, St. Paul 1

Texas 5, Kansas City 3

Sunday’s Games

Sioux City at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.