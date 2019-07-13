|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|St. Paul
|34
|20
|.630
|1½
|Chicago
|30
|22
|.577
|4½
|Winnipeg
|29
|24
|.547
|6
|Gary Southshore
|22
|30
|.423
|12½
|Milwaukee
|22
|31
|.415
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|29
|24
|.547
|—
|Kansas City
|27
|25
|.519
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|27
|26
|.509
|2
|Sioux City
|27
|27
|.500
|2½
|Lincoln
|25
|29
|.463
|4½
|Texas
|11
|42
|.208
|18
___
Fargo-Moorhead 5, Lincoln 3
Chicago 4, Sioux Falls 3
Sioux City 12, Milwaukee 1
Gary Southshore 7, Cleburne 0
Winnipeg 15, St. Paul 1
Texas 5, Kansas City 3
Sioux City at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
