American Association

July 14, 2019 5:45 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 36 18 .667
St. Paul 34 20 .630 2
Chicago 31 22 .585
Winnipeg 29 24 .547
Gary Southshore 22 30 .423 13
Milwaukee 22 32 .407 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 29 24 .547
Kansas City 27 25 .519
Sioux City 27 27 .500
Sioux Falls 27 27 .500
Lincoln 25 29 .463
Texas 11 42 .208 18

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago 2, Sioux Falls 1

Sioux City 5, Milwaukee 0

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

