|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|36
|18
|.667
|—
|St. Paul
|34
|20
|.630
|2
|Chicago
|31
|22
|.585
|4½
|Winnipeg
|29
|24
|.547
|6½
|Gary Southshore
|22
|30
|.423
|13
|Milwaukee
|22
|32
|.407
|14
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|29
|24
|.547
|—
|Kansas City
|28
|25
|.528
|1
|Sioux City
|27
|27
|.500
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|27
|27
|.500
|2½
|Lincoln
|25
|29
|.463
|4½
|Texas
|11
|43
|.204
|18½
___
Kansas City 5, Texas 1
Chicago 2, Sioux Falls 1
Sioux City 5, Milwaukee 0
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
