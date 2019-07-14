Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 14, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 36 18 .667
St. Paul 34 20 .630 2
Chicago 31 22 .585
Winnipeg 29 24 .547
Gary Southshore 22 31 .415 13½
Milwaukee 22 32 .407 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 30 24 .556
Kansas City 28 25 .528
Sioux Falls 27 27 .500 3
Sioux City 27 27 .500 3
Lincoln 25 29 .463 5
Texas 11 43 .204 19

___

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Texas 1

Chicago 2, Sioux Falls 1

Sioux City 5, Milwaukee 0

Cleburne 3, Gary Southshore 1

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

