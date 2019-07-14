|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Texas 1
Chicago 2, Sioux Falls 1
Sioux City 5, Milwaukee 0
Cleburne 3, Gary Southshore 1
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
