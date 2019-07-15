At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 36 18 .667 — St. Paul 35 20 .636 1½ Chicago 31 22 .585 4½ Winnipeg 29 25 .537 7 Gary Southshore 22 31 .415 13½ Milwaukee 22 32 .407 14 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 30 24 .556 — Kansas City 28 25 .528 1½ Sioux Falls 27 27 .500 3 Sioux City 27 27 .500 3 Lincoln 25 29 .463 5 Texas 11 43 .204 19

___

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

