The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

July 15, 2019 11:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 37 18 .673
St. Paul 35 20 .636 2
Chicago 31 23 .574
Winnipeg 29 25 .537
Gary Southshore 22 32 .407 14½
Milwaukee 22 32 .407 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 30 24 .556
Kansas City 28 25 .528
Sioux City 28 27 .509
Sioux Falls 27 27 .500 3
Lincoln 25 29 .463 5
Texas 11 43 .204 19

___

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Gary Southshore 3

Sioux City 12, Chicago 4

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

