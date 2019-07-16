Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 16, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 38 18 .679
St. Paul 35 20 .636
Chicago 31 23 .574 6
Winnipeg 29 25 .537 8
Milwaukee 22 32 .407 15
Gary Southshore 22 33 .400 15½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 30 24 .556
Kansas City 28 25 .528
Sioux City 28 27 .509
Sioux Falls 27 27 .500 3
Lincoln 25 29 .463 5
Texas 11 43 .204 19

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 16, Gary Southshore 1

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

