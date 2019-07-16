Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 16, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 38 18 .679
St. Paul 35 20 .636
Chicago 31 23 .574 6
Winnipeg 30 25 .545
Milwaukee 23 32 .418 14½
Gary Southshore 22 33 .400 15½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 31 24 .564
Kansas City 28 25 .528 2
Sioux City 28 27 .509 3
Sioux Falls 27 28 .491 4
Lincoln 25 30 .455 6
Texas 11 44 .200 20

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 16, Gary Southshore 1

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg 11, Sioux Falls 2

Advertisement

Milwaukee 10, Texas 2

Cleburne 10, Lincoln 1

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space to show rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.