At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 38 18 .679 — St. Paul 35 20 .636 2½ Chicago 31 23 .574 6 Winnipeg 30 25 .545 7½ Milwaukee 23 32 .418 14½ Gary Southshore 22 33 .400 15½ South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 31 24 .564 — Kansas City 28 25 .528 2 Sioux City 28 27 .509 3 Sioux Falls 27 28 .491 4 Lincoln 25 30 .455 6 Texas 11 44 .200 20

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 16, Gary Southshore 1

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg 11, Sioux Falls 2

Milwaukee 10, Texas 2

Cleburne 10, Lincoln 1

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

