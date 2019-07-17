Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 17, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 38 18 .679
St. Paul 36 21 .632
Chicago 32 23 .582
Winnipeg 30 25 .545
Milwaukee 23 32 .418 14½
Gary Southshore 22 33 .400 15½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 31 24 .564
Kansas City 29 26 .527 2
Sioux City 28 28 .500
Sioux Falls 27 28 .491 4
Lincoln 25 30 .455 6
Texas 11 44 .200 20

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 2, St. Paul 1

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 1, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 2, TBD

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

