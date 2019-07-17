|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|38
|18
|.679
|—
|St. Paul
|36
|21
|.632
|2½
|Chicago
|32
|23
|.582
|5½
|Winnipeg
|30
|25
|.545
|7½
|Milwaukee
|23
|32
|.418
|14½
|Gary Southshore
|22
|33
|.400
|15½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Kansas City
|29
|26
|.527
|2
|Sioux City
|28
|28
|.500
|3½
|Sioux Falls
|27
|28
|.491
|4
|Lincoln
|25
|30
|.455
|6
|Texas
|11
|44
|.200
|20
___
Kansas City 2, St. Paul 1
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Chicago at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 1, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 2, TBD
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.