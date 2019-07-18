At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 38 19 .667 — St. Paul 36 21 .632 2 Chicago 33 23 .589 4½ Winnipeg 31 25 .554 6½ Milwaukee 24 32 .429 13½ Gary Southshore 23 33 .411 14½ South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 32 24 .571 — Kansas City 29 26 .527 2½ Sioux City 28 29 .491 4½ Sioux Falls 27 29 .482 5 Lincoln 25 31 .446 7 Texas 11 45 .196 21

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 2, St. Paul 1

Gary Southshore 5, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Winnipeg 9, Sioux Falls 3

Advertisement

Milwaukee 10, Texas 3

Cleburne 3, Lincoln 2

Chicago 9, Sioux City 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.