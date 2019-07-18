|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|38
|19
|.667
|—
|St. Paul
|36
|21
|.632
|2
|Chicago
|33
|23
|.589
|4½
|Winnipeg
|31
|25
|.554
|6½
|Milwaukee
|24
|32
|.429
|13½
|Gary Southshore
|23
|33
|.411
|14½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Kansas City
|29
|26
|.527
|2½
|Sioux City
|28
|29
|.491
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|27
|29
|.482
|5
|Lincoln
|25
|31
|.446
|7
|Texas
|11
|45
|.196
|21
___
Kansas City 2, St. Paul 1
Gary Southshore 5, Fargo-Moorhead 1
Winnipeg 9, Sioux Falls 3
Milwaukee 10, Texas 3
Cleburne 3, Lincoln 2
Chicago 9, Sioux City 6, 10 innings
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
