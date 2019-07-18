Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 18, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 38 19 .667
St. Paul 36 21 .632 2
Chicago 33 23 .589
Winnipeg 31 25 .554
Milwaukee 24 32 .429 13½
Gary Southshore 23 33 .411 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 32 24 .571
Kansas City 29 26 .527
Sioux City 28 29 .491
Sioux Falls 27 29 .482 5
Lincoln 25 31 .446 7
Texas 11 45 .196 21

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 2, St. Paul 1

Gary Southshore 5, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Winnipeg 9, Sioux Falls 3

Milwaukee 10, Texas 3

Cleburne 3, Lincoln 2

Chicago 9, Sioux City 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

