American Association

July 18, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 38 19 .667
St. Paul 36 21 .632 2
Chicago 33 23 .589
Winnipeg 31 25 .554
Milwaukee 24 33 .421 14
Gary Southshore 23 33 .411 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 33 24 .579
Kansas City 29 26 .527 3
Sioux City 28 29 .491 5
Sioux Falls 27 29 .482
Lincoln 25 32 .439 8
Texas 12 45 .211 21

___

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne 11, Lincoln 2

Texas 4, Milwaukee 0

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

