|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|38
|19
|.667
|—
|St. Paul
|36
|21
|.632
|2
|Chicago
|33
|23
|.589
|4½
|Winnipeg
|31
|25
|.554
|6½
|Milwaukee
|24
|33
|.421
|14
|Gary Southshore
|23
|33
|.411
|14½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Kansas City
|29
|26
|.527
|3
|Sioux City
|28
|29
|.491
|5
|Sioux Falls
|27
|29
|.482
|5½
|Lincoln
|25
|32
|.439
|8
|Texas
|12
|45
|.211
|21
___
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne 11, Lincoln 2
Texas 4, Milwaukee 0
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.