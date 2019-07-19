|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|38
|20
|.655
|—
|St. Paul
|37
|21
|.638
|1
|Chicago
|33
|23
|.589
|4
|Winnipeg
|31
|26
|.544
|6½
|Gary Southshore
|24
|33
|.421
|13½
|Milwaukee
|24
|33
|.421
|13½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Kansas City
|29
|27
|.518
|3½
|Sioux Falls
|28
|29
|.491
|5
|Sioux City
|28
|29
|.491
|5
|Lincoln
|25
|32
|.439
|8
|Texas
|12
|45
|.211
|21
___
Sioux Falls 8, Winnipeg 6
St. Paul 8, Kansas City 6
Cleburne 11, Lincoln 2
Gary Southshore 10, Fargo-Moorhead 7
Texas 4, Milwaukee 0
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
