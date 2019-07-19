Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 19, 2019 12:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 38 20 .655
St. Paul 37 21 .638 1
Chicago 33 23 .589 4
Winnipeg 31 26 .544
Gary Southshore 24 33 .421 13½
Milwaukee 24 33 .421 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 33 24 .579
Kansas City 29 27 .518
Sioux Falls 28 29 .491 5
Sioux City 28 29 .491 5
Lincoln 25 32 .439 8
Texas 12 45 .211 21

___

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls 8, Winnipeg 6

St. Paul 8, Kansas City 6

Cleburne 11, Lincoln 2

Advertisement

Gary Southshore 10, Fargo-Moorhead 7

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Texas 4, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|19 Military Officer Job Fair
7|19 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.