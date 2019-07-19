Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 19, 2019 11:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 38 20 .655
St. Paul 37 21 .638 1
Chicago 33 23 .589 4
Winnipeg 31 26 .544
Gary Southshore 24 33 .421 13½
Milwaukee 24 34 .414 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 34 24 .586
Kansas City 29 27 .518 4
Sioux City 29 29 .500 5
Sioux Falls 28 30 .483 6
Lincoln 25 33 .431 9
Texas 13 45 .224 21

Friday’s Games

Sioux City 13, Sioux Falls 9, 7 innings

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne 6, Milwaukee 0

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Texas 18, Lincoln 2

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

