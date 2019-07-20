|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|38
|20
|.655
|—
|St. Paul
|37
|21
|.638
|1
|Chicago
|34
|23
|.596
|3½
|Winnipeg
|31
|26
|.544
|6½
|Gary Southshore
|24
|34
|.414
|14
|Milwaukee
|24
|34
|.414
|14
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|34
|24
|.586
|—
|Kansas City
|29
|27
|.518
|4
|Sioux City
|30
|29
|.508
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|28
|31
|.475
|6½
|Lincoln
|25
|33
|.431
|9
|Texas
|13
|45
|.224
|21
___
Sioux City 13, Sioux Falls 9
St. Paul 3, Fargo-Moorhead 2, 12 innings
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne 6, Milwaukee 0
Texas 18, Lincoln 2
Chicago 16, Gary Southshore 6
Sioux City 6, Sioux Falls 5, 7 innings
Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
