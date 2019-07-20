|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Chicago
|34
|23
|.596
|3
|Winnipeg
|31
|27
|.534
|6½
|Gary Southshore
|24
|34
|.414
|13½
|Milwaukee
|24
|34
|.414
|13½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|34
|24
|.586
|—
|Kansas City
|30
|27
|.526
|3½
|Sioux City
|30
|29
|.508
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|28
|31
|.475
|6½
|Lincoln
|25
|33
|.431
|9
|Texas
|13
|45
|.224
|21
___
Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
