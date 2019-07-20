Listen Live Sports

July 20, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 39 21 .650
Fargo-Moorhead 38 22 .633 1
Chicago 36 23 .610
Winnipeg 31 27 .534 7
Milwaukee 24 34 .414 14
Gary Southshore 24 36 .400 15
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 34 24 .586
Kansas City 30 27 .526
Sioux City 31 29 .517 4
Sioux Falls 28 32 .467 7
Lincoln 25 33 .431 9
Texas 13 45 .224 21

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 8, Gary Southshore 6, 7 innings

St. Paul 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 3

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Chicago 2, Gary Southshore 0, 7 innings

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

