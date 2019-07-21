|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|39
|21
|.650
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|38
|22
|.633
|1
|Chicago
|36
|23
|.610
|2½
|Winnipeg
|32
|27
|.542
|6½
|Milwaukee
|24
|35
|.407
|14½
|Gary Southshore
|24
|36
|.400
|15
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|35
|24
|.593
|—
|Sioux City
|31
|29
|.517
|4½
|Kansas City
|30
|28
|.517
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|28
|32
|.467
|7½
|Lincoln
|25
|33
|.431
|9½
|Texas
|13
|45
|.224
|21½
___
Chicago 8, Gary Southshore 6, 7 innings
St. Paul 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3
Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 3
Texas 4, Lincoln 3, 11 innings
Chicago 2, Gary Southshore 0, 7 innings
Cleburne 5, Milwaukee 2
Winnipeg 13, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee at Cleburne, 2:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
