Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 21, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 39 21 .650
Fargo-Moorhead 38 22 .633 1
Chicago 36 23 .610
Winnipeg 33 27 .550 6
Milwaukee 25 35 .417 14
Gary Southshore 24 36 .400 15
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 35 25 .583
Sioux City 32 29 .525
Kansas City 30 29 .508
Sioux Falls 28 33 .459
Lincoln 25 34 .424
Texas 14 45 .237 20½

___

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, Cleburne 3

Winnipeg 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Sioux City 7, Sioux Falls 5

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate

Get our daily newsletter.