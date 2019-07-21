|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|38
|23
|.623
|2
|Chicago
|36
|23
|.610
|3
|Winnipeg
|33
|27
|.550
|6½
|Milwaukee
|25
|35
|.417
|14½
|Gary Southshore
|24
|36
|.400
|15½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|35
|25
|.583
|—
|Sioux City
|32
|29
|.525
|3½
|Kansas City
|30
|29
|.508
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|28
|33
|.459
|7½
|Lincoln
|25
|34
|.424
|9½
|Texas
|14
|45
|.237
|20½
Milwaukee 9, Cleburne 3
Winnipeg 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Sioux City 7, Sioux Falls 5
St. Paul 10, Fargo-Moorhead 3
Texas 7, Lincoln 4
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
