The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

July 24, 2019 11:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 40 21 .656
Fargo-Moorhead 39 23 .629
Chicago 37 23 .617
Winnipeg 33 27 .550
Milwaukee 25 35 .417 14½
Gary Southshore 24 37 .393 16
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 35 25 .583
Sioux City 32 29 .525
Kansas City 30 29 .508
Sioux Falls 28 33 .459
Lincoln 25 36 .410 10½
Texas 15 45 .250 20

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead 3, Lincoln 0

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

