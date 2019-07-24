At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 40 21 .656 — Fargo-Moorhead 39 23 .629 1½ Chicago 37 23 .617 2½ Winnipeg 33 27 .550 6½ Milwaukee 25 35 .417 14½ Gary Southshore 24 37 .393 16 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 35 25 .583 — Sioux City 32 29 .525 3½ Kansas City 30 29 .508 4½ Sioux Falls 28 33 .459 7½ Lincoln 25 36 .410 10½ Texas 15 45 .250 20

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead 3, Lincoln 0

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.