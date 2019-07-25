|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|40
|22
|.645
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|39
|23
|.629
|1
|Chicago
|37
|24
|.607
|2½
|Winnipeg
|34
|27
|.557
|5½
|Milwaukee
|26
|35
|.426
|13½
|Gary Southshore
|24
|38
|.387
|16
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Sioux City
|33
|29
|.532
|3½
|Kansas City
|30
|30
|.500
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|29
|33
|.468
|7½
|Lincoln
|25
|36
|.410
|11
|Texas
|15
|46
|.246
|21
___
Sioux Falls 7, Kansas City 4
Fargo-Moorhead 3, Lincoln 0
Winnipeg 7, Texas 2
Cleburne 5, St. Paul 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago 3
Sioux City 3, Gary Southshore 2
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.