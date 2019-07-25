Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
American Association

July 25, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 40 22 .645
Fargo-Moorhead 39 23 .629 1
Chicago 37 25 .597 3
Winnipeg 34 27 .557
Milwaukee 27 35 .435 13
Gary Southshore 24 38 .387 16
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 36 25 .590
Sioux City 33 29 .532
Kansas City 30 30 .500
Sioux Falls 29 33 .468
Lincoln 25 36 .410 11
Texas 15 46 .246 21

___

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Chicago 0

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

