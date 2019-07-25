Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 25, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 40 23 .635
Fargo-Moorhead 40 23 .635
Chicago 37 25 .597
Winnipeg 35 27 .565
Milwaukee 27 35 .435 12½
Gary Southshore 24 39 .381 16
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 37 25 .597
Sioux City 34 29 .540
Kansas City 31 30 .508
Sioux Falls 29 34 .460
Lincoln 25 37 .403 12
Texas 15 47 .242 22

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Chicago 0

Winnipeg 5, Texas 4

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Lincoln 4

Cleburne 4, St. Paul 2

Kansas City 4, Sioux Falls 0

Sioux City 8, Gary Southshore 3

Friday’s Games

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

