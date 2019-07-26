|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Chicago
|37
|25
|.597
|2½
|Winnipeg
|35
|27
|.565
|4½
|Milwaukee
|27
|35
|.435
|12½
|Gary Southshore
|24
|39
|.381
|16
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|37
|25
|.597
|—
|Sioux City
|34
|29
|.540
|3½
|Kansas City
|31
|30
|.508
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|29
|34
|.460
|8½
|Lincoln
|25
|37
|.403
|12
|Texas
|15
|47
|.242
|22
___
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.