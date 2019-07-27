|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|41
|23
|.641
|—
|St. Paul
|40
|24
|.625
|1
|Chicago
|38
|25
|.603
|2½
|Winnipeg
|36
|27
|.571
|4½
|Milwaukee
|27
|36
|.429
|13½
|Gary Southshore
|24
|40
|.375
|17
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|Sioux City
|35
|29
|.547
|3½
|Kansas City
|31
|31
|.500
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|30
|34
|.469
|8½
|Lincoln
|25
|38
|.397
|13
|Texas
|15
|48
|.238
|23
___
Winnipeg 10, Texas 4
Cleburne 8, St. Paul 1
Chicago 9, Milwaukee 3
Sioux Falls 4, Kansas City 3
Fargo-Moorhead 8, Lincoln 7
Sioux City 3, Gary Southshore 2
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
