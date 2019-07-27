Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 27, 2019 1:42 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 41 23 .641
St. Paul 40 24 .625 1
Chicago 38 25 .603
Winnipeg 36 27 .571
Milwaukee 27 36 .429 13½
Gary Southshore 24 40 .375 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 38 25 .603
Sioux City 35 29 .547
Kansas City 31 31 .500
Sioux Falls 30 34 .469
Lincoln 25 38 .397 13
Texas 15 48 .238 23

___

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 10, Texas 4

Cleburne 8, St. Paul 1

Chicago 9, Milwaukee 3

Sioux Falls 4, Kansas City 3

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Lincoln 7

Sioux City 3, Gary Southshore 2

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

