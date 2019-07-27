At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 41 23 .641 — St. Paul 40 24 .625 1 Chicago 38 25 .603 2½ Winnipeg 36 27 .571 4½ Milwaukee 27 36 .429 13½ Gary Southshore 24 40 .375 17 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 38 25 .603 — Sioux City 35 29 .547 3½ Kansas City 31 31 .500 6½ Sioux Falls 30 34 .469 8½ Lincoln 25 38 .397 13 Texas 15 48 .238 23

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

