|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|St. Paul
|40
|24
|.625
|½
|Chicago
|38
|25
|.603
|2
|Winnipeg
|37
|27
|.578
|3½
|Milwaukee
|27
|37
|.422
|13½
|Gary Southshore
|25
|40
|.385
|16
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|Sioux City
|36
|29
|.554
|3
|Kansas City
|31
|31
|.500
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|30
|35
|.462
|9
|Lincoln
|26
|38
|.406
|12½
|Texas
|15
|49
|.234
|23½
___
Lincoln 15, Sioux Falls 4
Winnipeg 11, Fargo-Moorhead 3
Sioux City 12, Texas 3
Gary Southshore 10, Milwaukee 3
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
