At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 41 24 .631 — St. Paul 40 25 .615 1 Chicago 38 26 .594 2½ Winnipeg 37 27 .578 3½ Milwaukee 27 37 .422 13½ Gary Southshore 25 40 .385 16 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 39 25 .609 — Sioux City 36 29 .554 3½ Kansas City 32 31 .508 6½ Sioux Falls 30 35 .462 9½ Lincoln 26 38 .406 13 Texas 15 49 .234 24

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln 15, Sioux Falls 4

Winnipeg 11, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Sioux City 12, Texas 3

Gary Southshore 10, Milwaukee 3

Cleburne 13, Chicago 6

Kansas City 2, St. Paul 1, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

