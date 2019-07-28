|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|St. Paul
|40
|25
|.615
|1
|Chicago
|38
|26
|.594
|2½
|Winnipeg
|37
|27
|.578
|3½
|Milwaukee
|27
|37
|.422
|13½
|Gary Southshore
|25
|40
|.385
|16
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Sioux City
|36
|29
|.554
|3½
|Kansas City
|32
|31
|.508
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|30
|35
|.462
|9½
|Lincoln
|26
|38
|.406
|13
|Texas
|15
|49
|.234
|24
___
Lincoln 15, Sioux Falls 4
Winnipeg 11, Fargo-Moorhead 3
Sioux City 12, Texas 3
Gary Southshore 10, Milwaukee 3
Cleburne 13, Chicago 6
Kansas City 2, St. Paul 1, 11 innings
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
