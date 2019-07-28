Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 28, 2019 2:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 41 24 .631
St. Paul 40 25 .615 1
Chicago 38 26 .594
Winnipeg 37 27 .578
Milwaukee 27 37 .422 13½
Gary Southshore 25 40 .385 16
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 39 25 .609
Sioux City 36 29 .554
Kansas City 32 31 .508
Sioux Falls 30 35 .462
Lincoln 26 38 .406 13
Texas 15 49 .234 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln 15, Sioux Falls 4

Winnipeg 11, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Sioux City 12, Texas 3

Advertisement

Gary Southshore 10, Milwaukee 3

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Cleburne 13, Chicago 6

Kansas City 2, St. Paul 1, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Texas at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established