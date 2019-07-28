Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 28, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 41 25 .621
St. Paul 40 25 .615 ½
Chicago 39 26 .600
Winnipeg 38 27 .585
Milwaukee 27 38 .415 13½
Gary Southshore 26 40 .394 15
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 39 26 .600
Sioux City 37 29 .561
Kansas City 32 31 .508 6
Sioux Falls 30 35 .462 9
Lincoln 26 38 .406 12½
Texas 15 50 .231 24

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 3, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, ppd.

Gary Southshore 14, Milwaukee 9

Chicago 7, Cleburne 6

Kansas City at St. Paul, ppd.

Sioux City 11, Texas 7

Monday’s Games

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, Game 2, TBD

Kansas City at St. Paul, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Paul, Game 2, TBD

Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

