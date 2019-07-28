|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|St. Paul
|40
|25
|.615
|½
|Chicago
|39
|26
|.600
|1½
|Winnipeg
|38
|27
|.585
|2½
|Milwaukee
|27
|38
|.415
|13½
|Gary Southshore
|26
|40
|.394
|15
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|Sioux City
|37
|29
|.561
|2½
|Kansas City
|32
|31
|.508
|6
|Sioux Falls
|30
|35
|.462
|9
|Lincoln
|26
|38
|.406
|12½
|Texas
|15
|50
|.231
|24
___
Winnipeg 3, Fargo-Moorhead 1
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, ppd.
Gary Southshore 14, Milwaukee 9
Chicago 7, Cleburne 6
Kansas City at St. Paul, ppd.
Sioux City 11, Texas 7
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, Game 2, TBD
Kansas City at St. Paul, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, Game 2, TBD
Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.