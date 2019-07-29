Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 29, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 41 25 .621
St. Paul 40 25 .615 ½
Chicago 39 26 .600
Winnipeg 38 27 .585
Milwaukee 27 39 .409 14
Gary Southshore 27 40 .403 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 39 26 .600
Sioux City 38 29 .567 2
Kansas City 32 31 .508 6
Sioux Falls 30 36 .455
Lincoln 27 38 .415 12
Texas 15 51 .227 24½

___

Monday’s Games

Lincoln 14, Sioux Falls 9

Kansas City at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore 4, Milwaukee 3

Sioux City 5, Texas 0

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown