|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|St. Paul
|40
|25
|.615
|½
|Chicago
|39
|26
|.600
|1½
|Winnipeg
|38
|27
|.585
|2½
|Milwaukee
|27
|39
|.409
|14
|Gary Southshore
|27
|40
|.403
|14½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|Sioux City
|38
|29
|.567
|2
|Kansas City
|32
|31
|.508
|6
|Sioux Falls
|30
|36
|.455
|9½
|Lincoln
|27
|38
|.415
|12
|Texas
|15
|51
|.227
|24½
___
Lincoln 14, Sioux Falls 9
Kansas City at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore 4, Milwaukee 3
Sioux City 5, Texas 0
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.