American Association

July 30, 2019 1:23 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 41 25 .621
St. Paul 41 26 .612 ½
Chicago 39 27 .591 2
Winnipeg 38 27 .585
Milwaukee 27 39 .409 14
Gary Southshore 27 40 .403 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 40 26 .606
Sioux City 38 29 .567
Kansas City 33 32 .508
Sioux Falls 30 37 .448 10½
Lincoln 28 38 .424 12
Texas 15 51 .227 25

Monday’s Games

Lincoln 14, Sioux Falls 9

Kansas City 5, St. Paul 2

Cleburne 13, Chicago 8

Gary Southshore 4, Milwaukee 3

Sioux City 5, Texas 0

Lincoln 6, Sioux Falls 5, 7 innings

St. Paul 6, Kansas City 3, 7 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

